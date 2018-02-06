Savannah Police seek driver in hit-and-run; cyclist injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash on Abercorn Street that resulted in serious injuries to a bicyclist.

On Feb. 1, around 10:10 p.m., Michael Shively Jr., was biking across the frontage road in the 15500 block of Abercorn Street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Shively continued home where he notified police of the incident. Shively was dressed in bright orange clothing and had safety equipment on his bicycle at the time of the incident.

There is no description of the vehicle available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Savannah Police at (912) 525-2421. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.