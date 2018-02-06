Our Hometown: Savannah Black Heritage Festival pays tribute to the late Ben Tucker with concert, movie screening

The Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues.

The annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the late Ben Tucker will be held Tuesday, February 13, at 7 p.m., at the Jewish Educational Alliance on Abercorn St.

The event will feature local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists.

The public can learn more about the local jazz legend during a screening for the documentary In Tune: The Ben Tucker Story, Sunday, February 17, at 3 p.m., at St. John Baptist Church on Hartridge Street.

