Our Hometown: Savannah Black Heritage Festival pays tribute to the late Ben Tucker with concert, movie screening

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
The Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues.
The annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the late Ben Tucker will be held Tuesday, February 13, at 7 p.m., at the Jewish Educational Alliance on Abercorn St.
The event will feature local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists.
The public can learn more about the local jazz legend during a screening for the documentary In Tune: The Ben Tucker Story, Sunday, February 17, at 3 p.m., at St. John Baptist Church on Hartridge Street.
Click here for a complete list of scheduled events.
