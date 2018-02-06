‘He is her eyes’ Husband gives play-by-play of basketball for wife who lost sight

TRENTON, Ga. (WRCB) — Angie Bone lost her sight in 2014, but that hasn’t stopped her from “seeing” her son’s high school basketball games.

Her husband Gary has been providing play-by-play calls at each game.

Angie lost her sight due to complications from diabetes, but Gary was determined to include Angie in every aspect of their family’s activities.

From church, to shopping, to sports, a lack of sight was not going to keep Angie on the sidelines. She had watched her son, Noah, and his friends since they were toddlers, and their journey was not yet finished.

Gary describes each play with great enthusiasm and detail, and Angie hangs on to every word.

“I saw every game before I lost my sight, and I feel like I’ve seen every game since. Gary helps me watch the game. He describes everything that is going on, and I just visualize it. In my own way I can really see what the boys are doing,” said Angie.

It’s one of many ways the couple has adjusted to Angie’s blindness. Gary has adapted their home to accommodate Angie’s condition.

“I’ve found ways to make sure she can still do what she has always done,” Gary said. “I’ve put little felt stickers on the microwave oven and other appliances, so she can touch them and know the correct settings. Nothing on the stove top, but everything else is accessible to her.”

They’ve always done everything together, and they still do. Friends see them shopping, dining out, and enjoying nature.

When basketball season ends, they’ll gear up for a busy spring of baseball, while also planning their daughter’s wedding.

When not doing play-by-play duties, Gary is the pastor at Straightway Baptist Church in Bryant, Alabama, so Angie says he’s used to talking in public.

Since his game-calling has attracted attention, she realizes she is no longer just another vocal basketball mom.

“I have to behave myself,” she said. “A couple of times I’ve yelled, ‘Hey Ref, I’m blind and I could make a better call than that!’ I’m not sure how the referees react to that, but nearby fans think it’s hilarious.

On a recent winning night, Dade County’s two most energetic fans didn’t steal the spotlight from the school’s talented team, but they drew considerable admiration from other fans.

With a gift of gab and a love for his family, Gary makes sure his wife has the best seat in the house.

Carissa Webb summed it up nicely. “You know honestly, the first time I noticed what was going on, I just sat back behind them and teared up. It is the most beautiful picture of love I’ve ever seen.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GV4m6b