Girl Scouts to gather at Georgia capital to rally for bridge name change

By Published:
Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2017 file photo shows the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge over the Savannah river, in Savannah, Ga. The Girl Scouts have hired a lobbyist, met with the governor and made plans for a milk-and-cookies reception for Georgia lawmakers as they try to get a Savannah bridge renamed for Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low. Sue Else of the Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia says up to 300 scouts will visit the state Capitol in February 2018 to meet with lawmakers about the bridge. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — On Tuesday Feb. 6, Hundreds of Girl Scouts are expected to gather in the Georgia Capitol to persuade lawmakers to get their founder’s name affixed to a Savannah bridge that’s currently named after a white segregationist.

Coinciding with the scouts’ visit Tuesday, Rep. Ron Stephens, a Republican from Savannah, plans to introduce a bill to remove former Gov. Eugene Talmadge’s name from the bridge and rename it after Juliette Gordon Low. She founded the Girl Scouts in the coastal city in 1912.

Talmadge, who served three terms between 1933 and 1942, defended whites-only primary elections and criticized the New Deal for offering blacks a hope of economic parity with whites.

Stephens himself has expressed doubts though that his colleagues would risk angering their conservative base in an election year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s