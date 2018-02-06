Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford remembers Edwin Jackson

STATESBORO, GA. (WSAV) – The sudden and tragic death of Indianapolis Colts and former Georgia Southern linebacker Edwin Jackson has hit the heart of Eagle nation.

Jackson was killed on Sunday morning in Indianapolis. Police say the 26-year-old used a ride-share service when he became sick. When the driver pulled over to help him, he and Jackson were hit by a suspected drunk driver. The driver tried to leave the scene, but was caught and later arrested.

Eagles Head Coach Chad Lunsford, who was an assistant coach when Jackson was on the team, said news former players and coaches are still in shock.

“It’s a tough time for Eagle Nation and obviously Edwin Jackson’s family,” said Lunsford. “He’s brought such great memories to Georgia Southern and Georgia Southern football. You just can’t put a price on what he’s done for this program.”

Many on the Georgia Southern campus remember Jackson as being a true inspiration for future Eagle football players.

“He’s just a great role model for our younger players. He exemplified what we try to build up our guys into every day. He put others first and was always one of the first guys to want to do community service.”

Jackson played four seasons and helped Georgia Southern win the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2014. Upon graduation, he was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Arizona Cardinals before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

Georgia Southern will hold a moment of silence for Jackson during Thursday’s basketball game in Hanner Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.