Drugs, firearms seized during Bluffton apartment search

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials, a n investigation into illegal sales of drugs by 35-year-old Sean Evans at his Vista View apartment in Bluffton led their investigators to obtain warrants for his arrest–for two counts of Sale and Distribution of Marijuana and one count of Sale and Distribution of a Schedule II Drug. They also obtained a warrant to search his apartment.

On the morning of Feb. 5, investigators served the search warrant at Evan’s Vista View apartment where they found Evans inside. He was taken into custody on the active arrest warrants and investigators searched his apartment.

According to reports, investigators seized one assault rifle, one long rifle, numerous schedule II drugs (Methylphenidate Hydrochloride, Dexmethylphenidate and Adderall), cocaine and approximately three pounds of marijuana. Following the search warrant, Evans was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. In addition to the two counts of Sale and Distribution of Marijuana and one count of Sale and Distribution of a Schedule II Drug, Evans was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug, Possession of a Schedule II Drug and Possession of Cocaine.