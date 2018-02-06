Coastal Health District offers free flu shots for uninsured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties are offering free flu vaccines for those without insurance.

On Friday, Feb. 9, shots will be given from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to those ages 3 and older while supplies last.

More than 300 people have been hospitalized with flu-related illness across the state this flu season.

According to the Coastal Health District, there have been 51 confirmed flu-associated deaths in the state of Georgia — 11 of which are in the Coastal Empire.

In Chatham County, there have been 8 confirmed deaths as well as two in Glynn County and one in Effingham County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season usually peaks between December and February; however, flu season can last into spring.

“This has been an extremely rough flu season and the entire country has been hit hard,” said Health Director for the Coastal Health District, Lawton Davis, M.D. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated against the flu and we want to encourage those who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity.”

For more information visit the Coastal Health District site here.