SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Frank Wills, a native Savannahian would be an unsung American hero. The Watergate investigation and hearings would not have occurred if wills had not acted courageously in his job as a security officer.

His actions would later bring down Richard Nixon, but Wills is a forgotten American hero.

To learn more, contact Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Soul.