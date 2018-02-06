BREAKING: 15-year-old charged with murder in funeral home shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for the murder of John Cooksey Jr., who was shot at a funeral home over the weekend.

John was attending a service at Bonaventure Funeral Home on Feb. 3 when he was struck by gunfire.

On Feb. 5 he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 15-year-old Deion Micah Pinckney has been arrested for the murder of John Cooksey Jr.

On Feb. 4, Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives, SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team executed warrants on Pinckney.

According to SPD, he was transported to Savannah’s Regional Youth Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count possession of a firearm by a minor.

After John’s passing on Monday, Pinckney received an upgraded charge of murder. SPD says the warrant was served at RYDC.

This case is still under investigation.

The shooting occurred after a service for Ricky Jerome Boyd who was shot and killed by police sent to arrest him on a murder warrant.

Officials say Boyd was shot after pointing a BB gun at officers.

Boyd was a suspect in the murder of Balil Whitfield. Authorities do not believe the shooting at the funeral home was meant as retaliation for Whitfield’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the SPD tip line at 912-525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.