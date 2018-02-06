Boeing announces over $900 million in orders at air show

SINGAPORE (AP) – Boeing has announced more than $900 million in orders at the Singapore Airshow from companies in the region and beyond.

The orders announced Tuesday consist of aircraft parts, digital applications and planning tools. Boeing did not give the value of individual orders.

Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways, ordered 36 landing gear exchanges for Boeing 787s. Singapore Airlines signed a deal for the usage of an electronic logbook application that makes operations more efficient.

The announcement was made at the Singapore Airshow, the largest in Asia, featuring 1,080 exhibitors from 48 countries.