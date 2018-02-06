Beaufort County School District subpoenaed in FBI investigation

By Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District has been subpoenaed by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office to provide information to the FBI as a part of an investigation.

The school board sent a press release about the subpoena – but did not give details.

“The District has been assured that it is not the target of the investigation, and is only being asked to produce information at this time,” the statement reads, in part.

READ: Statement from Beaufort County BOE

News 3 was told by a board member that it’s regarding the construction of May River High School and River Ridge Academy.

News 3 has submitted a formal request for a copy of the subpoena and will keep you updated.

