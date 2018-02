SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are looking for an inmate they say was “erroneously released” on Tuesday.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for Jose Maria Perez. He is described as 5’8” and weighs around 165 lbs.

Perez was in jail on multiple charges including rape, aggravated assault, burglary and aggravated sodomy.

If you see him, call 912-652-7710 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

According to CCSO, the circumstances of his release are being investigated.