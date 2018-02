SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A vehicle crash Monday morning claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman Monday morning.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Christine Michelle Hale was traveling north on Highway 119 around mile marker 2 when she ran off the roadway, flipping her vehicle.

Authorities say she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

No further details were made immediately available.

The ECSO Traffic Unit responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m.