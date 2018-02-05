Video: Rowdy Philly fans hit the streets after big win

NBC News Published:

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC News) — Some rowdy fans came out to celebrate the Eagles’ first ever Super Bowl victory late Sunday night in Philadelphia.

A group of fans came crashing down when they collapsed an awning at the Ritz Carlton. No serious injuries have been reported form that incident.

Elsewhere in the city, fans were caught on camera burning Patriot quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey.

Although most fans remained peaceful, across the city people could be seen climbing on top of light poles and vehicles.

Some fans even toppled traffic lights in their celebration.

No word yet on exactly how much damage was caused and police have yet to announce if any arrests were made.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s