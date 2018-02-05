Savannah Police seek to identify sexual assault suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Saturday night in regards to a report of a sexual assault.

SPD says the victim reportedly gave a ride to a person unknown to her around 9:00 p.m. and the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5’10” with a thin build and eyes that have “a cloudy appearance.”

His hair was styled in twists and he wore a red hoodie and brown braided belt at the time of the incident.

Police say his name may be Earl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD tip line at 912-525-3124. Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

The Savannah Police Special Victims Unit is investigating.

