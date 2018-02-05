Report: Cold snap killed 35 manatees in Florida in January

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Manatees huddle up at the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Fla., to stay warm in the natural spring on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Three Sisters Springs is part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge and is a manatee sanctuary in the winter where Manatees swim to escape the cold water. As Florida experiences unusually cold temperatures and even snow in some parts, wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on vulnerable manatees and sea turtles. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – A report says 35 manatees across Florida have died as a result of cold stress syndrome in January.

The Bradenton Herald reports the deaths between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26 were tallied in a preliminary report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The commission says that was five times as many deaths compared to the same period in 2017.

But it doesn’t come close to the 151 manatees that died during a cold snap in January 2010.

Cold stress syndrome can occur when the marine mammals encounter water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) for a prolonged period.

Manatees experience hypothermia, their organs start to shut down and their skin begins to slough off.

Wildlife officials said another 10 manatees died statewide last month because of boat collisions.

___

Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald, http://www.bradenton.com

