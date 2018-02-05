Police seek suspect in aggravated assault investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault on Jan. 20.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of West 41st Street around 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 in reference to a cutting.

Police say Joshua Deteros Walker, 27, got into a “domestic-related, verbal argument” with another man.

During the exchange, 24-year-old Brandon Gilbert walked up and a physical altercation ensued between him and Walker.

Walker then stabbed Gilbert, SPD says.

Detectives are now looking Walker. He is described as a black male who is around 5’2” and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Police say he wears his hair styled in long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Walker’s location is asked to contact authorities. The SPD tip line is open at 912-525-3124. Tips can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.