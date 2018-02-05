Our Hometown: Susie King Taylor Symposium

She’s considered a civil war heroine.
You’re invited to learn more about the life, times & contributions of Susie King Taylor to Liberty County, the low country, and American History.
The second annual Susie King Taylor Symposium, Bread on the Water, is happening tonight at 6 at Historic Dorchester Academy in Midway.
Taylor, an escaped slave, evolved into a freedom fighting nurse, teacher, and later activist and author of her own autobiography.
Hermina Glass-Hill, executive director of the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center will be the guest speaker.
The event is free and open to the public.
Click here for more information, call: (912) 977-2976.