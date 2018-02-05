Our Hometown: Susie King Taylor Symposium

She’s considered a civil war heroine.

You’re invited to learn more about the life, times & contributions of Susie King Taylor to Liberty County, the low country, and American History.

The second annual Susie King Taylor Symposium, Bread on the Water, is happening tonight at 6 at Historic Dorchester Academy in Midway.

Taylor, an escaped slave, evolved into a freedom fighting nurse, teacher, and later activist and author of her own autobiography.

Hermina Glass-Hill, executive director of the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center will be the guest speaker.

The event is free and open to the public.