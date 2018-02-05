Midway man arrested for Liberty County murder

By Published:
Eptwarnd Saunders, 31, of Midway was arrested for Murder and Aggravated Assault.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Midway man has been arrested in connection with a murder last week in Fleming, authorities say.

James Caswell Jones, 62, of Midway was found shot to death on Freedman Gove Road on Jan. 29.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene that afternoon and found Jones near a blue pickup truck outside of the home.

According to Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes, Eptwarnd Saunders, 31, of Midway was arrested Monday at a Midway diner.

Saunders faces charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

