Man accused of threatening singer Lana Del Rey denies allegations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida man was arrested outside a Lana Del Rey concert after a “possible kidnapping threat.”

Forty-three-year-old Michael Hunt has been charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking.

Police said Hunt had tickets for the singer’s performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.

According to a statement from Orlando Police, Hunt also had a knife on him when he was arrested near the venue on Friday.

Police said they were tipped off that Hunt posted threats directed at the singer online.

Hunt denied the allegation in court Sunday.

He told the judge, “The lady doesn’t know me. How can it possibly be a serious charges when me and her never met each other, then everything is out?”

Hunt claimed it was love and that he never planned to harm her.

He’s being held in Orlando County jail with no bond.

Lana Del Rey tweeted sunday that she’s “doing fine” and appreciates all the messages of concern.

Hey kiddos.

I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u. pic.twitter.com/hwrRYyrA3E — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018