Family of engineer killed says he was concerned about safety on the job

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate what led to Sunday’s deadly train crash, the family of the Savannah engineer killed continues to push for answers.

Michael Kempf, 54, was seen by many as a loving father, husband and neighbor.

His brother Rich told News 3 Kempf served for 20 years in the Army before going to work on the railroads.

“He loved serving his country and he actually loved being an engineer,” Rich Kempf said.

Kempf told News 3 Michael told him about multiple instances where the train he was operating collided with several vehicles and people, causing him personal stress and concern for his safety while on the job.

“He thought the next accident was going to get him,” Kempf said. “My brother had expressed his concern to his union rep and other people at Amtrak and they just kinda blew them off and one guy told him, ‘Hey, you’re in a train! You’re bigger than everything else,’ he recalled. ‘Not really.”

As more Amtrak trains continued to occur, Kempf says he continued to worry about his future.

“He always thought, ‘What if I come around the corner and there’s something in the track that’s bigger than I am.’ What’s bigger than a train? Another train,” Kempf said.

The other train came early Sunday morning while Kempf was on an Amtrak train traveling from New York to Miami. Early Sunday morning the train slammed into an empty CSX freight train, killing Michael Kempf and conductor Michael Cella.

“My mom called me yesterday morning,” Rich said. I was actually in Walmart shopping for the Super Bowl when I got the phone call. It was a shock.”

Michael Kempf leaves behind a wife and three sons.

His family is now planning his funeral and is demanding change for those responsible for his death.

“Figure out what the Hell is going on and why it happened and let’s not let it happen again,” Rich Kempf said.

Funeral information has not yet been released to the public.