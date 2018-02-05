Dashcam video shows Georgia officer shoot suspect who reportedly tried to stab him

CLAYTON, Ga. (CNN) — A dramatic video shows a Georgia police officer shooting a man who reportedly tried to stab him.

You can hear the officer tell the suspect, “Stay right there. Don’t you move! Do not move!”

The dashcam footage shows the officer approaching the suspect’s car in Clayton on Thursday.

Police say he crashed the vehicle after the officer tried to pull him over for speeding. But the suspect then gets on top of the car and lunges at the officer.

The officer yells that he will shoot him, but the suspect keeps attacking. Several shots then ring out and the suspect collapses to the ground.

The officer, along with deputies gave first aid to the suspect until EMS arrives.

The State Bureau of Investigation says the suspect had a knife on him – and he died at the scene.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.