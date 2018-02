SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sam Mungin of Savannah is one of the great basemen of the some of the Negro Leagues of the early 1900s.

He played for the Philadelphia Stars and the New York Lincoln Stars.

Many people feel that he should be in the Hall of Fame for his work and his talent as a ball player.

