SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Masjid Jihad is the oldest continuing Muslim spiritual community in the Lowcountry of Georgia and southern South Carolina. The community began in 1968.

It has carried on the legacies of other Muslim communities that existed in Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh, and Glynn counties.

The late Imam Maajid Ali would be one of the greatest religious leaders in Savannah’s history.

To learn more, contact Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Soul.