Atlanta on the clock for Super Bowl 53

MINNEAPOLIS (NBC News) — Super Bowl 52 ended just hours ago, but Atlanta is now on the clock with a handoff.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday handed Super Bowl duties over to Atlanta, the host city for Super Bowl 53.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was in Minneapolis for the NFL handoff ceremony.

“I think it’s important that the city of Atlanta has shown the world that we are capable of hosting a mega event,” Lance Bottoms said. “As we host events every single day in the city of Atlanta, when it comes to the really big event, meaning the Super Bowl, that we are just as capable of stepping up and doing it in the seamless way we do each and every day.”

The logo was revealed at the ceremony Monday along with a video featuring Ludacris — rapper, actor and Atlanta-native.

Atlanta will host next year’s game on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This marks the third time the big game has been played in Atlanta and the first since 2000.

No doubt the Falcons are hoping for a home team advantage.