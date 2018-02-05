1 injured, 2 displaced in California Avenue structure fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Fire crews responded to a fire on California Avenue Monday morning.

Officials say the structure in East Savannah is a duplex which houses autistic adults.

Crews quickly responded around 9:30 a.m. and doused the fire.

One unit sustained heavy fire damage and one resident was severely burned. Savannah Fire says he was transported to Memorial Medical Center.

Another unit suffered “heavy water and smoke damage.” Two other residents are displaced as a result.

According to Savannah Fire, the fire originated in the kitchen of the first unit.