1 injured, 2 displaced in California Avenue structure fire

By Published:
Savannah Fire responds to fire on California Avenue (WSAV Art Ottimo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Fire crews responded to a fire on California Avenue Monday morning.

Officials say the structure in East Savannah is a duplex which houses autistic adults.

Crews quickly responded around 9:30 a.m. and doused the fire.

One unit sustained heavy fire damage and one resident was severely burned. Savannah Fire says he was transported to Memorial Medical Center.

Another unit suffered “heavy water and smoke damage.” Two other residents are displaced as a result.

According to Savannah Fire, the fire originated in the kitchen of the first unit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s