UPDATE: One arrest made for the shooting of a 12-year-old boy

SAVANNAH, GA- Alderman John Hall held a press conference on Sunday in regards to the shooting of a 12-year-old boy outside a funeral home on Saturday.

The shooting happened in Alderman Hall’s district on Bonaventure Road.

Assistant Police Chief Kerry Thomas told News 3 the Savannah Police Department arrested one suspect on Sunday morning. Police did not release the person’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Savannah Police believe this is an isolated incident.

At the presser, Alderman John Hall calls for an end to “senseless violence,” and said “we understand and we know we must get guns off the street.”

Post 1 at-Large Carolyn Bell said the victim was a member of her church, Jonesville Baptist Church, and asks for community members to pray for his recovery.

Savannah Police say the 12-year-old is still in critical condition.