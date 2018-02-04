It’s now time to meet this week’s Pet of the Week. Sunflower acted as the “ruffuree” for our special Super Bowl Edition of Pet of the Week.

From One Love Animal Rescue:

Hi everybody, I am Sunflower! I am a gorgeous 6 month old female puppy. I came into One Love’s care

completely bald with a severe case of demodex mange. After a few months of TLC and treatment, I

have transformed into the beautiful brindle Sunflower that is my namesake and am now ready to find my

forever home! I am your typical active puppy and a very happy one at that. I know basic commands and

am housebroken and crate trained. I get along fine with both dogs and cats and would do best in a

house with an active family as an only dog or with a younger dog(s) for a sibling and playmate. I love to

play fetch and run around so it is hard for me to understand sometimes why my elderly foster sibling

doesn’t want to play with me. I feel that play time is so much fun that everyone should want to do it! I

am comically a bit OCD when it comes to my toys. While I LOVE toys in all shapes, colors and sizes, I

have my secret standards of which ones are worthy of play and those that should be tucked away for my

viewing pleasure. Some toys I will shred to pieces and others I nurture like a newborn. Hey, one never

knows when they will need an impromptu pillow! My new family will definitely have to promise to spoil me

with lots of toys. Other than that I am your average puppy, I love to eat, sleep and play. I am also a great

snuggler on the couch or in bed and an excellent kisser when the mood strikes. I currently live with a 3

year old hooman foster brother that I get along great with so I would fit right into a home with children.

With springtime right around the corner I would love to be your forever Sunflower and blossom into your

garden!