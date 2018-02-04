Former Georgia Southern linebacker killed by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAV) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker and former Georgia Southern linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver, authorities say.

Indiana State Police say Jackson, 26, and 54-year old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana were struck as they stood outside a vehicle on Interstate 70 around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police believe Monroe was a “ride-sharing operator” who stopped his car when Jackson, his passenger, became ill.

Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, of Indianapolis was driving a pick-up truck and drove onto the emergency shoulder, striking Monroe’s vehicle as well as Monroe and Jackson, State police say.

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the Colts said in a statement Sunday. “Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

Jackson began his career in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia where he played football at Westlake High School.

He played at Georgia Southern from 2011-2014 before playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

“To learn of the news of the untimely passing of a former Eagle causes great sadness and hurt,” said Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lundsford. “Edwin Jackson represented not only Georgia Southern but also how a young man should live his life. He earned everything that he was given and has left this world way too soon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, loved ones and teammates. He will be missed.”

Jackson’s friends, teammates and colleagues have been sharing their condolences online:

We lost a great Eagle today. Statements from Georgia Southern on the Death of Edwin Jacksonhttps://t.co/T396JtOG7H pic.twitter.com/aE7QcVlmiT — Georgia Southern Athletics (@GSAthletics) February 4, 2018

It breaks my heart to hear the news about my brother & former teammate Edwin Jackson. He was always such a joy to be around, always smiling and always laughing. An absolutely incredible friend. RIP Ed, my thoughts & prayers are forever with you and your family 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/TpdE9GBuDE — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) February 4, 2018

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

This is one of the hardest things about working in sports, seeing great young men grow, and then they are taken way too quickly. Edwin was special! It was a pleasure work with him in Statesboro, then see him play for my favorite team.#RIP53 https://t.co/jxEsJfE3ny — AJ Henderson (@AJHenderson_SID) February 4, 2018

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018

I cannot possibly explain to you how nice a human being Edwin Jackson was. RIP Pound Cake. https://t.co/7FNAUUcCUX — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 4, 2018