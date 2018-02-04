Could Amtrak Derailment have local impacts in Savannah?

SAVANNAH., Ga., (WSAV) — After News 3 learned about the deadly train crash in Caycee, S.C, we went to see how this could have an impact in Savannah.

The crash happened nearly 150 miles away. But, Amtrak Train 91, Silver Star always travels its normal route from Miami to New York or vice versa and often stops in Savannah.

On January 4th, a train on this same route derailed in Savannah due to the rare winter weather but there were not injuries.

News 3 reached out to Amtrak to see if there were any passengers on board from the Savannah or Hilton head area, what time was the train set to pass through Savannah Station and if it will have any local impact on travel.

The statement we received from Amtrak states:

If you are concerned about a passenger you can contact Amtrak: 800-523-9101.

News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring the latest developments.