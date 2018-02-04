Arrests made in connection with Glynn County shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have arrested three Glynn County residents in connection with a shooting on Saturday night at the Camelia Apartments.

Glynn County Police Department officers and members of the multi-agency Street Crimes Unit responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment on 5800 Altama Avenue.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Ashley Jacobs, 32, of Glynn County was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jacobs was transported by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida in critical condition. Authorities say she is in serious but stable condition.

As a result of a shooting investigation, authorities arrested three individuals.

Terry Lee Cason, 31, was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct.

28-year-old Brandon Tyrus Brinson and Misty McDaniel, 37, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Anyone with information in connection with this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-445-7802 or the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team at 912-554-7550.