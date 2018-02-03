Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta (WXIA) – Our NBC sister station in Atlanta, WXIA, is reporting that one person died in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta on Friday.

The incident happened around 1018 Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles says Atlanta Police officers were in the area of Cleveland Avenue in East Point when they came up an armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

The suspect attempted a carjacking behind a coin laundry and was confronted by the officers, according to Miles.

A witness told the GBI that the man fired shots at the officers who returned fire. The suspect ran across the street while continuing to exchange gunfire with the officers and was eventually killed.

“The only thing you seen was you seen the cops start running and would start shooting back,” Diamond Whitehead said.

She works across the street and heard the shots.

“The man was shooting first, then the cops started shooting back,” she said.

At least five officers were involved and may have fired their weapons, Miles said.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone other than the suspect.

The GBI was called in to investigate. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.