Savannah man arrested for hitting roommate with skillet

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a 27-year-old man in an early morning assault of his roommate on Greenbrier Court.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Greenbrier Court about 6:30 this morning in reference to a shooting. They discovered Kristen Burns, 33, suffering from injuries that were later determined to not be the result of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Burns and his roommate Larry Hinkley were arguing when Hinkley struck Burns in the head with a skillet multiple times. Burns was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Hinkley was located by police on the property. He has been booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated battery.