Man suffers serious injuries in Abercorn Street crash

By Published:

Savannah (WSAV) –  Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a motorcycle verses vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Abercorn Street that resulted in serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

Authorities say around 5:00 Friday afternoon, 51-year-old Scott Picheco was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and failed to stop for stalled traffic in the southbound lanes of Abercorn Street.

We’re told he struck the rear of a Mitsubishi Galant. Picheco, of Savannah, was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

