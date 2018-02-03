Man suffers serious injuries in Abercorn Street crash

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a motorcycle verses vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Abercorn Street that resulted in serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

Authorities say around 5:00 Friday afternoon, 51-year-old Scott Picheco was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and failed to stop for stalled traffic in the southbound lanes of Abercorn Street.

We’re told he struck the rear of a Mitsubishi Galant. Picheco, of Savannah, was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.