PUNXSATAWNEY, Penn.– Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, so prepare for six more weeks of winter.

Thousands of people turned out on Friday in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, to witness a groundhog named Phil make his annual prediction on how long the North American winter will last.

Spectators at Gobblers Knob Park saw cloudy skies with cold temperatures near 17 degrees.