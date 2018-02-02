Video: Father of 3 victims attacks fmr. gymnastics doctor in court

NBC News Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, Michigan (NBC News) — A dramatic morning in the Michigan courtroom where former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is being sentenced.

Randall Margraves, the  ather of three of Nassar’s victims, couldn’t hold himself back after two of his daughters gave statements against Nassar.

It happened right after the judge asked if Margraves had something to say to Nassar.

Margraves asked the judge for five minutes in a room with the disgraced doctor.

When he was denied, Margraves charged.

Officers handcuffed him and took Margraves away as he continued to ask for just one minute with Nassar.

 

