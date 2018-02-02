Video: Brooklet police chief retires amid controversy from videos posted on social media

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklet Police Chief Doug Meyer is retiring amid controversy after an incident Tuesday that was recorded by Cindy Bodaford Lee.

Lee says she was pulled over by an off duty officer about her kids not being buckled in right. That officer later called for uniformed back up.

Lee went to City Hall to file a complaint the next day, but the situation escalated quickly when the chief became angry and told her to leave. Lee recorded the incident on her cellphone and posted the encounters online.

Brooklet residents took to social media to complain about the way the chief spoke to Lee with many were calling for his resignation.

Meyer’s last day is Feb. 8. The City of Brooklet will begin searching for a new chief in the coming weeks.