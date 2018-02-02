St. Joseph’s/Candler bringing mammograms to SCCPSS employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you work in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and you need a mammogram, help is on the way.

Thanks to a new partnership with St. Joseph’s/Candler, the hospital’s mobile mammography bus will now travel to schools across the district.

This is a win-win for people like Lorraine Mixon, a Data Specialist at Savannah Arts Academy.

Mixon is nonstop busy, so carving out time to get a mammogram can be difficult. But this wife and mother knows the importance of getting a screening.

“My very first one was quite scary because they found something,” she explained. “It was not cancer, it was the fibroid tumors, but that’s one of the reasons I try to make sure I get checked so that this does not become anything.”

Screenings are recommended annually for women 40 and older because they are the best tool for detecting breast cancer in its earliest most treatable stage.

With that in mind, mammograms are being made more convenient for Savannah-Chatham school employees.

“I wanted a way to reach out to them to show that we care about them and we care about what they’re doing,” says Carol Paige, Team Leader for SJC Mobile Mammography.

The mobile mammography will come to them, so they do not have to take off an entire day just to get a screening.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to the fact that I don’t have to worry about where am I going to fit in, making sure I stay healthy,” Mixon said.

The mobile mammography will hold onsite visits at two schools each week, starting with Savannah Arts Academy on Feb. 6.

It’s available to all SCCPSS employees and their wives.