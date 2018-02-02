South Carolina teen dies from flu complications

Published: Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) — A South Carolina teenager has died of complications from the flu.

19-year-old Sydney Hanks passed away Tuesday after being diagnosed with Type A influenza on Sunday.

She was a recent graduate of Westside High School in Anderson.

Sydney also battled with epilepsy since she was an infant, which the coroner says put her at higher risk after getting the flu.

Her father, Jerry, says Sydney went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

“She was 19 years old, and she was full of love,” he said. “She was just a special, special lady, special child. If you ever met her, she had a whole lot of love to give you.”

Sydney’s father said the highlight of her life was her graduation from Westside.

This is the second flu-related death in Anderson County this year.

The coroner says a 73-year-old man also died after being diagnosed with Type A influenza.

