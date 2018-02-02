Savannah Police seek to identify burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect in a burglary.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the burglary occurred on Country Walk Circle (Coffee Bluff) around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

A surveillance camera captured video footage of a suspect approaching the residence and ringing the doorbell.

He then walked around the house and gained entry to the home.

Police say a television, jewelry and other items have been reported missing from the residence.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt with black pants and a white towel over his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the SPD tip line by calling 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 and tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.