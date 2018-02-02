Our Hometown: Savannah African Art Museum open for free guided tours

There will be events all over the city this month celebrating African American history and culture.

The Savannah African Art Museum will feature more than 1-thousand exhibits from 22 countries and more than 130 west and central African cultures.

The museum is on East 34th street.

It’s open for guests every Thursday through Saturday from 11 to 4.

The exhibition is free to get in– and guided tours are available.

For more information, call (912) 421-8168.

Click here for a complete schedule of events.

.