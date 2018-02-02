ONLY ON 3: DA, police chiefs request meeting with Rape Crisis Center Board

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Police Departments and the District Attorney’s Office are banding together to talk about problems with a local victim service agency.

A letter sent on Jan. 18 to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire Board has the signature of every Chief of Police in Chatham County, several non-profit organizations, and District Attorney Meg Heap.

It details an “unnecessarily strained” relationship with the Rape Crisis Center that is “increasing deteriorating” and asks for a meeting with the Board of Directors.

News 3 has learned that the letter was requested by then SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin, and drafted by the Chatham County DA’s office.

It was based on issues public and private with RCC Director Kesha Gibson-Carter.

Gibson-Carter has previously come out in front of City Council talking about “retaliatory behavior” by the District Attorney’s Office and SCMPD for speaking out about issues, making cases and getting arrests and convictions of rape suspects.

She tells News 3 this shouldn’t get personal — it should be about the victims.

“This is a grave waste of time, and if they want to all of a sudden come to the table when we’ve been asking them to come to the table for four years,” Gibson-Carter says. “This is a game. Ray Charles can see this, blind and dead.”

She says the Rape Crisis Center is not receiving complaints about service provisions, but there are complaints about law enforcement.

“Our victims have complained about treatment by detectives as they go through the investigative process,” she explains, “Individuals not knowing the status of their case, being talked to differently, and made to feel as if they are to blame.”

Gibson-Carter says the numbers back her up.

RCC data shows the DA’s office has only gotten 7 convictions on Sexual Assaults in the past four years and there have only been 88 arrests in that same time period.

As the RCC numbers show, those arrests are from 595 rape kits submitted.

“At the end of the day, if you cant look at the numbers and look at the data, and refute our numbers and refute our data and see there is a problem and see we are now majoring in a minor issue,” explains Gibson-Carter. “This is nothing in comparison to what we should be focusing on, this is a grave waste of time.”

The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office submits they are making cases and getting convictions. Heap claims the DA’s office had a 96% conviction rate in 2017.

That includes 31 cases opened in 2016 — 25 of which went to the Major Crimes Division with 4 convictions.

In 2017, 33 cases were opened, 26 with Major Crimes Division, and 6 convictions were made.

News 3 has learned of issues with RCC advocates, and Carter herself, allegedly “bad mouthing” police in public, and possibly to victims.

“They take these minute missteps, magnify them and you only affix it to what you perceive as a problem months later after I have made some sort of public outcry or publish some numbers,” says Gibson-Carter. “If that’s the low road they want to gravitate toward, I’m not going down that road with them.”

Gibson-Carter also claims that some of the chiefs and directors who did sign the letter didn’t do it because they have problems with RCC or herself, but because they were coerced by police or Heap’s office.

“If you were to call them (the chiefs) and ask them what their problems are, or were, I would imagine you would get a response ranging from we signed because we were asked to by the DA,” she said, “Or we signed because Metro has a problem but we may have a problem, too. I don’t think that’s a reasonable, professional or prudent way to conduct ourselves in this line of work.”

Heap tells News 3 that everyone who signed this letter had “ongoing problems” over the years with the director. She says they want to improve the working relationships and hold everyone accountable.

Heap also denies Gibson-Carter’s claim that they are not getting convictions, saying they had a 96% conviction rate on violent crimes last year.

