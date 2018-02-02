UPDATE: Trump declassifies House GOP memo over FBI objections

NBC News Special Report: President Trump has declassified and approved the release of a controversial House GOP memo alleging intelligence abuses.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — A senior White House official says President Trump could give lawmakers approval as soon as Friday to release the controversial classified Russia memo drafted by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Releasing the memo is going to show a FISA abuse, and it’s going to show misconduct at some of the highest levels of the DOJ and the FBI,” says New York’s Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The memo allegedly describes how the FBI used information Democrats paid for to get approval to eavesdrop on a Trump campaign aide.

The FBI says it’s inaccurate and misleading. Democrats claim it’s designed to discredit the Russia investigation.

They’re calling on House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes, who wrote much of the memo, to step down.

“Our investigation will simply not be credible or productive as long as Chairman Nunes is at the helm,” says Rep. Adam Schiff.

The president could declassify the memo and release it himself, declassify and give it back to Congress, or simply not object and let lawmakers decide what goes public and when.

A White House official tells NBC the memo will likely be approved for release with none of the redactions requested by the FBI.

