Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time for our Perfect Pets that are up for adoption at Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

Juliette

Meet Juliette! She was once an outdoor kitty near the Humane Society, but she’s now enjoying the inside life. All she’s missing is for someone to see her loving side and take her home. Juliette enjoys playing with her feather toys and sunbathing by the window.

Duke the Champion

We’re highlighting a pet who is still looking for his forever home! Remember Duke the Champion? We featured him a few weeks ago and he’s still patiently waiting.

He’s a huge love bug that enjoys quietly cuddling his favorite person while chewing on a stuffed toy or Kong. He likes meeting new people and other dogs in general, but would do well in a home with a very calm atmosphere. He can get a little anxious if left alone, but with the right love and training, he could be a great addition to your home.

Dallas

We’re going deep in the heart of Texas and introducing you to little miss Dallas. This lovely 3-year-old enjoys having long conversations with anyone she meets, and exploring her surroundings.

When she’s not expressing her opinions, she likes to cuddle up with her favorite human, purring as loud as she can.

Ezekiel

We have a big dog who still acts very much like a puppy. Meet Ezekiel — or Zeke for short.

He’s a 1-year-old rottweiler at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. The volunteers tell us he’s crate-trained and learns commands quickly, but he still likes to jump on you to get your attention. He loves kids and gets along with other dogs.