Matthew Reardon Center hosts annual Autism Conference on March 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Matthew Reardon Center for Autism will host their annual Autism Conference on March 2 at the Coastal Georgia Center. The day-long conference features workshops and speakers and this year’s conference features keynote speaker Lydia X.Z. Brown.

The goal is to learn how to strengthen support throughout the lives of individuals with autism, and how to pave a way for neurodiversity both in education, workplace, and life.

To purchase tickets for the event, to to their website at http://www.matthewreardon.org/ or find them on Facebook.