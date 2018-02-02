Many residents want Savannah bar shut down after alcohol license revoked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fights, shootings and drug deals — Savannah Police detectives say it’s all happening inside a popular Savannah bar.

That’s why some people living near the Overtime Sports Bar and Grille say they asked city leaders to shut it down for good.

Savannah Police and the Deputy City Attorney appeared before the Savannah City Council Thursday. They showed a video police say was obtained from inside the Overtime Bar.

It shows a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say this is just one of several reasons why Overtime’s alcohol license needed to be revoked.

But, before the meeting happened, the owner turned in a handwritten letter, surrendering his license. A woman told the council her son was one of the victims shot inside the club.

“My son is walking around with two holes in his stomach, one your arm can fit in, one your fist can fit it,” says Ann Murray, mother of the victim.

“You have a situation where we’re not gonna be getting calls for service, we’re not gonna be getting police invited on the premises because this is tolerated. This is business as usual,” says Jennifer Herman, Deputy City Attorney.

Another video allegedly showed a drug deal happening inside the bar’s kitchen. We attempted to contact the owner of Overtime’s Bar and Grille, but so far, we haven’t heard back.