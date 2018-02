Related Coverage UPDATE: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — Raleigh’s resident groundhog popped out of his home early this morning to check the weather, only to find he couldn’t see his shadow.

According to ‘Sir Walter Wally’ an early spring is on the way.

Wally’s prediction runs counter to his cousin Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

There, Phil’s handlers said he saw his shadow this morning, meaning there would be six more weeks of winter.

What do you think — is winter here to stay or is spring on the way? Vote below.