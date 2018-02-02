Georgia woman faces multiple arson, attempted murder charges

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — A West Point woman is facing charges of attempted murder, sexual assault and arson.

According to West Point Police, 44-year-old Wanda Buckner is charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident last summer.

The arson charges stem from a fire earlier this week in West Georgia. Police say people were inside an apartment duplex when it was set on fire.

Buckner has been charged with five counts of criminal attempted murder and two counts of arson in the first degree.

Police want to hear from anyone with information on Buckner.

West Point is a city in Troup County located near the Alabama-Georgia border.