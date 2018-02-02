Coastal Pet Rescue celebrates 15 years with special adoption series

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Coastal Pet Rescue.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVA) — What started out with just one woman trying to help neighborhood cats has grown to more than 100 volunteers providing care for around 700 dogs and cats each year.

Coastal Pet Rescue will celebrate 15 years on Feb. 5. The group accepts homeless and owner surrendered pets from Chatham, Effingham and Bryan Counties.

To celebrate the milestone, the organization will hold a series of adoption and fundraising events throughout February, March and April–culminating in a grand birthday party celebration on April 28 at Grayson Stadium.

The February adoption events are:

  • Feb. 3 from 9 a.m.- noon with Operation New Hope at Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
  • Feb. 4 from 1-4 p.m. at CPR’s Camp Pawsawhile Retreat
  • Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at PetSmart on Abercorn
  • Feb. 18 from noon-3 p.m. at PetSmart on Abercorn

There will be a special Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Feb. 11 from 2-4 pm at Painting with a Twist in Savannah.

Local youth groups are invited to participate in a special service day at Camp Pawsawhile Retreat on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information, go to http://coastalpetrescue.org/events or call 912-228-3538.

