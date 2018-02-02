City temporarily takes over 911 dispatch

Related Coverage City, county settle dispute over police costs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has officially split, but what does this mean for emergency calls?

If you dialed 911 before Thursday, a SCMPD employee would answer.

As of today, a city employee will answer and then dispatch whichever agency is needed, based on your location.

But this is only temporary. The county is set to take over dispatch in July.

And even with the changes, Savannah Police Department says the mission is the same.

“Our main priority and our goal is to keep the community safe so if someone needs help and if they can’t get there and we’re close, we’re going to get there,” says SPD Assistant Chief Robert Gavin.

The current dispatch employees will remain on the job after the county takeover in July, but will no longer be paid by the city.